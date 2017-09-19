Over 400,000 unique visitors, advertise with St. Lucia News Online, email us today at [email protected]

Dozens killed in huge Mexico earthquake

By BBC
September 19, 2017
This building collapsed in Mexico City after the earthquake

(BBC) – An earthquake has struck central Mexico, killing at least 42 people in Morelos state alone and toppling buildings in Mexico City.

The capital’s airport has suspended operations after the 7.1 magnitude quake, and buildings across the city have been evacuated.

Fire has been reported in several buildings, with some people said to be trapped inside.

Earlier this month, a strong 8.1 magnitude tremor left at least 90 dead.

The epicentre of the quake was next to Atencingo in the Puebla state, some 120km (75 miles) from Mexico City, with a depth of 51km, the US Geological Survey said.

The tremor happened as an earthquake drill was being held in Mexico City, on the 32nd anniversary of a quake that killed up to 10,000 people.

Damage was also reported in other towns close to the epicentre.

On Twitter (in Spanish), Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto urged people to avoid the streets so emergency services could easily reach the hardest-hit areas.

US President Donald Trump tweeted: “God bless the people of Mexico City. We are with you and will be there for you.”

