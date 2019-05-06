Dozens dead after powerful Cyclone Fani struck northeastern India, Bangladesh

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(ACCUWEATHER) — At least three dozen are dead in northeastern India and Bangladesh after Powerful Cyclone Fani slammed onshore as the strongest cyclone to hit India within the last 20 years.

Fani made landfall early Friday morning between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. local time along the coast of the Indian state of Odisha, close to Puri. Fani’s strength was the equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane in the Atlantic or eastern Pacific oceans when it barreled onshore.

The cyclone has claimed at least 29 lives in Odisha alone by Sunday morning, according to Times of India, 21 of which the state chief secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi said were registered in Puri.

At least a dozen people have been confirmed dead in Bangladesh according to the Associated Press, and at least six of them had been killed by lightning.

Fani has since dissipated after tracking over India and Bangladesh.

“There can still be locally heavier downpours across the mountain regions from Assam to Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, though the majority of northeast India will be dry,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said. “Any heavier downpour could worsen ongoing flooding or threaten new flooding.”

For the rest of the week, showers and thunderstorms can develop over parts of the area each afternoon, according to Douty. Rainfall, however, should not be heavy enough to significantly worsen flooding or slow recovery efforts.

“Heat will build once again through the beginning of the week, straining those working on recovery efforts,” Douty said. “In the hardest-hit areas from Odisha to West Bengal, no rain or relief from the heat is expected.”

Bhubaneswar continued its third day on Sunday without electricity and efforts continue to restore water supply according to The Times of India.

“I have lost my home to the cyclone. There’s nothing to eat and not a drop of water to drink. I am forced to buy bottled water. How do I feed my five kids?” Pashpalata Patra asked the Hindustan Times.

Despite the recovery efforts and aid, “How do I feed my kids?” was a common question echoed in the news source. Not only had Fani destroyed homes, but it had also destroyed grocery stores and food supply.

All families covered under the Food and Security Act in Puri and those in parts of Khurda that had been “extremely severely affected” by Fani will receive 50 kg of rice, Rs 2,000 (almost $30) in cash and polythene sheets, chief minister Naveen Patnaik told The Times of India.

Patnaik has also announced an assistance for damaged homes ranging from Rs 95,100 (about $1,375) for “fully damaged” houses to Rs 3,200 (about $46) for houses that had suffered minor damage.

When the cyclone hit Odisha, most of the area’s thatched-roof houses were destroyed according to the AP.

Tanmay Das, a 40-year-old resident of the area described the sound of wind to the AP in Bhubaneswar, a city in Odisha, “as if it will blow you away.”

Videos on social media show the fury of Fani, the trees bowing under the duress of the wind as the rain darkened the sky.

The cyclone uprooted 10,000 coconut trees and destroyed agriculture and horticulture crops in Andhra Pradesh in its wake, the Times of India reported officials saying. The news source reported the loss as Rs 58.61 crore, nearly $8.5 million USD.

A spokesperson with India’s government reported “extensive damage” to houses, old buildings and temporary shops in Puri, a city located in the state of Odisha, according to Asian News International (ANI).

Over one million people had evacuated from the path of Fani, nearly 100,000 of the evacuees from Puri alone in the country’s largest evacuation operation according to the AP.

Indian officials are crediting the mass evacuation to having prevented a devastating death toll, but also caution the reports could rise as communications and power are restored.

AccuWeather meteorologists alerted residents of northeastern India and Bangladesh of dangers from the cyclone a week before it made landfall, even prior to when Fani had formed.

The cyclone caused extensive damage to telecommunications and power infrastructure in parts of Odisha, including Puri and Bhubaneswar.

“In Puri, power restoration will take at least a week,” Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi told the Hindustan Times.

A team of archaeologists camped out inside the city’s 858-year-old Jagannath temple during Fani’s onslaught since Friday morning to address any damage from the cyclone according to News 18. However, the Archaeological Survey of India Superintending Archeologist Arun Malik said that the last time he had been able to contact the team was around 8:30 a.m. local time Friday.

A local news source reported that the temple had not suffered any major damage. The lion statue on West Gate had fallen and one of the deities on Singhadwar (Lion’s Gate) had sustained damage, but the temple remains standing tall. The news source also mentions that the “Kalpabata” tree, which holds religious significance, near the temple had been affected and its supporting structure damaged.

Fani was the strongest cyclone this early in the year in the North Indian Ocean since Cyclone Nargis in 2008, according to Phil Klotzbach of Colorado State University.

Impacts from the storm were felt as far as Mount Everest from worsening weather at higher elevations in the Himalayas to Nepal’s government issuing a warning for heavy snowfall.

( 0 ) ( 0 )