Douglas: St Kitts and Nevis must play a vital role in shaping regional politics and economics

(PRESS RELEASE) — The NextGen SKN economic development plan is geared towards cooperation with local businesses and international investors so that “we provide a fair and transparent framework of conditions which bring solid but sustainable benefits to everyone.”

“We envision resuscitating the La Vallee Development Project while at the same time complete the construction of three boutique hotels at Kittitian Hill and building a state of the art Technical Training Institute,” said Rt Hon Dr Denzil L Douglas, former prime minister and national political leader of the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party.



In a wide-ranging interview, Dr Douglas said the people of St Kitts and Nevis must keep abreast of the latest knowledge and techniques in their fields to perform beyond expectations.”

He said the NextGen SKN in-coming government is already engaged in dialogue with several players in the global healthcare industry to build a state of the art hospital, a medical complex, upgrade community clinics and integrate various medical and nursing programmes to the deliver the best education and cutting edge healthcare services to the people.



“We must be better able to cope with and minimise the impact of global outbreaks on our citizens,” said Dr Douglas.

A staunch integrationist, the former prime minister said St Kitts and Nevis must play a vital role in shaping regional politics and economics.

“I will promote the formation of a capital market as an important instrument to raise the finances to fund several major projects.

“My young, innovative and energetic team and I, envision our Federation working together with CARICOM and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) to confront global challenges and share equal responsibility for adapting to new priorities and challenges as they arise,” Dr Douglas.

