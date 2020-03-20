Douglas highlights Sports Academy and Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College campus in Nevis in NextGen SKN Labour Government

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The rule of law, employment opportunities, adequate healthcare and infrastructural development are some of the cornerstone of a new NextGen SKN Labour Party administration, Political Leader, the Rt Hon Dr Denzil L Douglas has outlined.

He said the rule of law must be an essential ingredient in maintaining democracy in St Kitts and Nevis.

“When others have demonstrated a reckless disregard and disrespect for the dignity of the court, we respect the rule of law and the judiciary and take great pride in our long tradition of the fair administration of justice,” said Dr Douglas.

He said the incoming Labour Party administration must create wealth through the enormous benefits that will be available to the people of St Kitts.

Commenting on the major projects that will create employment opportunities in the construction sector to ignite sustained economic growth across all sectors of the economy, Dr Douglas highlighted the construction of a highway from West Basseterre and a bridge between Nevis and St Kitts that will open up opportunities on both sides of The Narrows.

“This project is designed to consolidate and expand our tourism industry especially with an emphasis in medical tourism,” said Dr Douglas, who mentioned that the expansion of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College campus in Nevis and the western campus in St. Kitts will offering young people a first-class education foundation nearer to their homes.

“To further improve our infrastructure, we will build a brand-new airport terminal with several jet bridges to increase the number of new airlines,” Dr Douglas said.

The construction of a National Sports Academy will assist the federation’s young, highly talented and skillful men and women in getting prepared to compete professionally in basketball, soccer, tennis, netball, golf, volleyball, swimming, track and field and netball.

“They will also be prepared with the social graces, leadership skills, commitment to excellence and resilience, all-important skills and attributes that they will need as productive citizens in their adult lives,” Dr Douglas, the former prime minister said.

