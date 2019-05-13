Double wins for South and Central Castries in 50-over cricket

The SLNCA 50 competition continued over the last week with another two rounds of matches.

South Castries Lions continued their unbeaten run with wins over Mabouya Valley and Babonneau. Central Castries also secured two wins versus Babonneau and Gros Islet. Soufriere was also in winner’s row with victories against Vieux Fort and Mon Repos.

Central Castries beat Babonneau by 227 runs. Playing at Des Barras, Central Castries were 372 all out in 42.4 overs. Stephen Naitram hit 88, Alleyne Prospere 67, Rahym Joseph 47, and Mateo Boulogne 44. Craig Elisee, Joshua Mann, and Devon Eugene took two wickets each. But Babonneau were all at sea, facing a massive target. They ended 145 all out in 29.3 overs, Caleb Thomas ending on 42. Dillan John took 3-25 in 5.3 overs, and Keygan Arnold 3-29 in 8 overs.

At Gros Islet, Central Castries defeated Gros Islet by 16 runs. Central made 209. Dillan John, better known for his bowling, finished with 39 not out, whilst Arnold added 28, and Gaspard Prospere 26. Udell Preville took 4-75, and young Kymani Sexius 2-14. In response, Gros Islet could muster only 193/9 in 35 overs, Kimani Melius going for 56, and Tarryck Gabriel 22. Dillan John captured 4-39.

South Castries consigned Babonneau to yet another defeat, by 3 wickets, at Mindoo Phillip Park. Babonneau was restricted to 148/9 in 31 overs after at one stage tottering on 57/6. Devon Eugene was unbeaten on 34, but Shervon Leo’s 4-49, Xavier Gabriel’s 3-46, and Tonius Simon’s 2-15 restricted the team from nothern-most Castries. South Castries lost 7 wickets chasing down 149, Dwight Thomas making 27, and Eugene taking 3-31.

Thomas also hit for 66 against Mabouya Valley, helping South Castries earn another win. South Castries were 206 all out in 29.5 overs, Thomas having been supported by Wendell Inglis (32), Kester Charlemagne (25), and Shervon Leo (21). Murgaran Shoulette took 4-36. Mabouya Valley were dismissed for 147 in 27.4 overs. Rick Smith made 32, and Zachary Edmund 23. Xavier Gabriel and Collinus Calender had 3 wickets each, for 43 and 39.

The final round of matches in the preliminary round will be played this weekend.

