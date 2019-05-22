Double honours for Saint Lucian sprinter Hyacinth

Share This On:

Pin +1 34 Shares

Leon Hess Comprehensive Secondary School alumna Mechaela Hyacinth has been named Women’s Freshman Track Athlete of the Year for Azusa Pacific University and has been named to the All-West Region team.

The first-year Cougar has made an immediate impact on her school’s record books. She currently sits second all-time for the 100m, her best time of 11.61 seconds behind only Nigerian sprinter Fatima Yusuf’s best time of 11.36 back in 1995.

Yusuf also holds the school record for the 200m at 22.74, but Hyacinth has already established herself in her less-favoured event, with a best time of 24.27, tied for sixth in school history.

Those accolades, among others, have led APU to honour Hyacinth with the Freshman Track Athlete of the Year award. On a regional scale. APU collected 14 U.S.A. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-West Region honors, with five recipients of the men’s all-region awards and nine women’s all-region winners.

The top-five individuals in each event from all eight NCAA Division II regions, in addition to every member of the region’s top-three relay teams, earn USTFCCCA All-Region honors.

Hyacinth made the Women’s Division II All-West Region team in the 100m dash, where she is also a national qualifier after claiming the PacWest individual title with a time of 11.61 at the conference championships.

She is the fifth-fastest athlete in the 100m going into the NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Championships, which will be held May 23-25 in Kingsville, Texas at Javelina Stadium. Texas A&M University-Kingsville will serve as the host of the championships.

The Gros Islet native is ranked 422nd in the world in the 100m, and 957th in the world in the 200m.

( 2 ) ( 0 )