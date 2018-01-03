Double homicide in Vieux Fort (police report)

(PRESS RELEASE) – On Sunday December 31st 2017, about 9:50 pm, officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department, Vieux Fort, responded to a report of a motor vehicle which was found stationery on the St. Jude’s Highway with a male individual slumped over the steering wheel.

The unknown male individual, was thereafter rushed to the St. Jude’s Hospital via ambulance but thereafter succumbed. He was pronounced dead by a medical practitioner about 11:58 pm.

Upon a further search of the scene, officers discovered the body of another unknown male individual, with apparent gunshot wounds about the body. He was taken to the St. Jude’s Hospital and was later pronounced dead by a medical practitioner about 2:15 am.

Investigations revealed that the two deceased individuals appear to be foreign nationals.

Two persons are currently assisting with investigations.

This brings the number of homicides recorded for the year 2017 to sixty (60).

A post mortem examination is scheduled for Friday January 5, 2018.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force would like to appeal to anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigations Department in Vieux Fort at 456 3926.