Dornan Edward shines in national cricket warm-up

(SNO) — The national senior men’s cricket team continued training over the weekend for the 2019 Windward Islands Senior Men’s Goodwill Championship with a two-day trial/practice match at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

Teams were led by Jamal James and West Indies Under-19 and B Team player Kimani Melius.

Melius’ team made 140-9 in 37.3 overs, Melius stroking 48, Vidal Crandon 26, and Tonius Simeon, 22. Dillon John took 4 wickets for 33 runs in 10 overs; Kester Charlemagne, 2 for 32 in 12 overs.

James’ team in return made 328 all out in 95.1 overs. Dornan Edward top-scored with 109 (11 fours), Kester Charlemagne added 48, Mateo Boulogne 42, Jamal James 40, and Garvin Serieux Jr., 21. Colinus Calender, Simeon Gerson, Ackeem Auguste, and Garvin Serieux Jr had two wickets each. Melius’ team, batting a second time, was dismissed for 203 in 45.3 overs. Tonius Simon made 48, Kimani Melius 38, Colinus Calender 34, and Junior Henry, 30. Keygan Arnold took 4 for 31 in 7.3 overs, and Dornan Edward 3 for 50 in 14 overs. James’ team batting in their second inning closed on 18 without loss, with the not-out batsmen being Mateo Boulogne and Steven Naitram on 8 runs each.