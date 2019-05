Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(SKY NEWS) Doris Day has died aged 97, her foundation says.

The Doris Day Animal Foundation confirmed that the Hollywood actress died at her home in Camel Valley in California.

The statement said that Ms Day was in “excellent physical health for her age, until recently contracting a serious case of pneumonia.”

The star was known for her dozens of film appearances, including in the musical Calamity Jane and Pillow Talk.

( 0 ) ( 0 )