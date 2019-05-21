Donette Ismael appointed as Tourism Enhancement Fund’s new programme manager

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Saint Lucia Hotel and Tourism Association’s Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) welcomed Ms. Donette Ismael to its management team on May 2, 2019.

Still committed to the mandate of playing an integral role in Saint Lucia’s sustainable development, the TEF has brought Ms. Ismael on board to oversee and monitor the accounting, project administration and strategic directions associated with the management of the Fund.

Ms. Ismael, who served as the former agricultural liason officer for the Saint Lucia Hotel and Tourism Association (SLHTA), says she has a strong passion for Saint Lucia’s tourism industry and the work of the TEF. She is looking forward to applying her communication skills to help foster important dialogue between the TEF, its stakeholders and policymakers.

Established as a subsidiary of the Saint Lucia Hotel and Tourism Association in 2013, the TEF has made several contributions through socio-economic and product development projects.

Financed via a voluntary contribution by visitors to Saint Lucia the TEF comprises, the team of trustees—which includes key members from both the private and public sectors—direct these funds to human resource development and environmental projects, some of which include but are certainly not limited to the Wilton’s Yard After School Training project, the Agri-Symposium, the Apprenticeship Program, Chefs in Schools Program and the Virtual Agricultural Clearing House Program.

According to Ms. Ismael, one of her key aims with her new position is to apply focus to local communities.

“The TEF has always tackled issues from a national perspective and in some instances, people aren’t aware of the work the Fund does. I am looking forward to advancing more community-based initiatives and really making the TEF a household name.”

Speaking to Ms. Ismael’s suitability, SLHTA officials shared, “The TEF wants to greater position itself to have a positive impact on the industry and the destination and Ms. Ismael has always demonstrated a passion to localize the benefits of the tourism industry.”

With the addition of Ms. Ismael’s expertise and enthusiasm, the TEF will strengthen its ability to fulfill its purpose and objectives, positively impacting the lives of Saint Lucia’s current and future generations by funding projects and initiatives that will create sustainable livelihoods in local communities.

