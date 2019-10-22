Don't Miss
Donavan Phillip scores all goals in CCSS 7-1 win over Corinth

By Terry Finisterre
October 22, 2019

Donavan Phillip

Donavan Phillip (1′, 12′, 13′, 32′, 43′, 59′, 60′) scored all seven for Castries Comprehensive Secondary (CCSS).

Fun Fact: Donovan has played in goal for the national under-15 team. He kept goal in the 2018 Caribbean Football Union U144 Challenge in the Dominican Republic, recorded three clean sheets, and had just one goal allowed in four matches.

He also kept for one match as Saint Lucia won the Concacaf U15 title in Miami earlier this year.

Donavan, who turns 15 in January, plays as a midfielder for B1 FC and Marchand.

(Bonus Fun Fact: 7 goals in a game is known as a ‘haul trick.’) 

