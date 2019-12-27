Don't Miss
Domino’s UK executive dies during family vacation

By CNN
December 27, 2019

(CNN) – A top executive at the company that operates Domino’s franchises in the United Kingdom and Ireland died in an accident on Thursday, according to the company.

Domino’s (DMPZF) said Chief Financial Officer David Bauernfeind died on Thursday while on vacation with his family.

“We are all deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic news,” the company said in a statement. “On behalf of our board, our colleagues and our franchisees, we send our heartfelt sympathies to David’s wife Nicolette and daughter Ornella as well as his wider family and friends.”

The company said Bauenfeind was “hugely liked and deeply respected for his dedication and sharp intellect. He was a force for good within the business and will be greatly missed.”

A spokesperson for Domino’s in the United States said in an email that the company is “deeply saddened by this tragedy and our thoughts are with David’s family and all of his friends and co-workers throughout the Domino’s system.”

Domino’s Pizza Group owns the brand’s franchises in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein. It also has financial interest in restaurants in Iceland, Norway and Sweden, Germany and Luxembourg.

The £1.5 billion ($2 billion) company trades on the London Stock Exchange. The stock was mostly unchanged Friday.

