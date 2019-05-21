Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp for headlines +1758 712 6700!

Dominica’s UWP general elections candidate Noreen John dies

By St. Lucia News Online
May 21, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share18
+1
18 Shares

Noreen John in the DBS radio studio in 2016. * Facebook

Noreen John, a candidate for the main opposition United Workers Party (UWP) in the upcoming general elections in Dominica, died on Tuesday morning (May 21) in Antigua, according to news reports.

John was reportedly on her way to London, United Kingdom to seek medical treatment, media reports have stated.

She was absent when the UWP presented its candidates during a public meeting on the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard in Roseau on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

Party leader Lennox Linton had announced at the event that John was sick and seeking medical treatment overseas.

John was advertised to be the UWP’s candidate for the Grand Bay constituency, to challenge Edward Registe of the ruling Dominica Labour Party.

She was reportedly a former advisor on governance at the Commonwealth and former director of the Legal Aid Clinic.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share18
+1
18 Shares
Copyright 2019 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.