Dominica’s UWP general elections candidate Noreen John dies

Noreen John, a candidate for the main opposition United Workers Party (UWP) in the upcoming general elections in Dominica, died on Tuesday morning (May 21) in Antigua, according to news reports.

John was reportedly on her way to London, United Kingdom to seek medical treatment, media reports have stated.

She was absent when the UWP presented its candidates during a public meeting on the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard in Roseau on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

Party leader Lennox Linton had announced at the event that John was sick and seeking medical treatment overseas.

John was advertised to be the UWP’s candidate for the Grand Bay constituency, to challenge Edward Registe of the ruling Dominica Labour Party.

She was reportedly a former advisor on governance at the Commonwealth and former director of the Legal Aid Clinic.

