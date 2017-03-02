Dominican student writes in support of St. Lucian ex-medical students (letter)

When the 22 St Lucians arrived at the Latin American School of Medicine, we had already been there for over a week.
Being one of 6 Dominicans out of a total of 8 West Indians on campus, I remember being excited to welcome so many familiar persons, young women and men from my own corner of the world. ‘We’re your Sister Island,’ they introduced themselves.
We weren’t the first group of Dominicans to the school. We had heard the stories from our seniors, seen the pictures. I was as prepared as could be expected. Not so the St Lucians. They weren’t expecting the conditions of the dorms; they didn’t know that the water was not safe for drinking, or that milk, sugar and toilet paper would be difficult to come by. Still, they adjusted. There was work to be done. We all shared a dream, and we were all well on our way to achieving it.
It was a St Lucians who first found out, just three months later, that the school was unaccredited. When no Dominican had yet more than a weak grasp of the Spanish language, it was the St. Lucian Spanish speakers who kept us informed and spoke up on our behalf. As a group, we were included in meetings; whatever information they found was made available to us. They advised us on which government officials we needed to contact, and what approach would garner the most results.
It’s ironic now, but our government was initially much slower to respond than the St. Lucian government. As we sat back and waited, the St. Lucians received seemingly endless promises and reassurances. A delegation of St. Lucian officials visited the school, met with the school’s administration and the students, and made more promises. The St Lucians were happy, and while I was happy for them, I nursed a secret envy and worried that we would be left behind.
When a solution came for the Dominicans, we all celebrated together. The government of Dominica had responded with full force; nothing was left to chance. There was a farewell party, and lots of tears- but not too many: We all knew that confirmation was just around the corner for the St Lucians as well. In a few months, we would all be together again in Cuba, our shared dream back on track to full realisation.
I’m now halfway through my first year of medical school in Cuba. Without the intervention of the government of Dominica, I would not be where I am now. For that, I will always be grateful to my government. But, perhaps just as importantly, I know that had my Lucian friends not had my back from the start, the same would still be true. I would, perhaps, still be toiling away in Venezuela, unaware of the futility of my hard work.
As I continue now to work towards realising my dream, I feel the absence of those friends who deserve so much more than they’ve been allotted.
Wow....it's such a shame to see how our government fail to invest in the education of its people.....I sympathize with the 22
This is a chance for our current government to step up and prove that they are interested in investing in the future of our country! This is not going to be about SLP vs UWP but the previous government was in charge of sending our future doctors to this school and did ABSOLUTELY NO RESEARCH before sending them over. If they had done the proper research, these 22 intelligent, young minds would not have had to experience the traumatizing shit storm that is happening in Venezuela. Not having access to basic needs in a foreign country going through a lot of economic turmoil is not what should have happened. The government, whichever party, was selected by the people and put in place to protect the people. How can we have faith in any of these parties/the government when things like this happen?
I applaud the Dominican government for not only pulling their students out of that mess, but also putting their future medical officials back on the right path. These 22 people had their dreams stripped away and their hope is diminishing as our government takes a while to address this issue. Apart from experiencing this travesty, the students were told to keep this on the hush hush. The NERVE! If this doesn't make you angry it should. Imagine sending your child to become a doctor, only to find out that it was all a sham? And that they were in danger? And that there have yet to be any reparations of any kind?
We NEED doctors. We NEED more health professionals. This is why when a lot of our people go abroad to study, they do not wish to return! They have gone elsewhere to seek better opportunities for themselves since they don't have hope in the country. This is how the government shows that it "cares" about our generation. They are taking away our country's potential to be greater. There is a petition going around for these 22 students, we need to get signatures and we need to show the government that we are in solidarity with our people and that this mistreatment cannot be allowed to continue.
That's very sad. I hope these young men and women get what they've been promised by these politicians
I wish all St.Lucian's could show the same level of love to their fellow men everywhere they meet around the world,especially those who work on cruise ships....Stop making life a competition everywhere we go.
The St.Lucians helped them get the information and their government made something happen! Bravo Dominica! Incidentally Dominica has a higher literacy rate than st.Lucia. they care about their people's education and take responsibility
As much as I wish all st lucians should be given a scholarship to further their education in Cuba it is not feasible all 22 will be lucky. Let's be real here for a minute. A fraction of the 22 could be given the chance to pursue their dreams further this year in Cuba. Why? How will the government be able to allocate funds for 22 new medical doctors in the year 2024?
I say give written exams and the highest scorers be given a chance to further pursue their dreams in Cuba. Also dear government, stop selling dreams to your people then you're unable to accommodate them when the time comes. Have we forgotten about the Cuban nurses debacle? No? Yes?