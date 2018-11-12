Dominican manufacturers look to collaborate with Saint Lucian counterparts

(SNO) — As Dominica’s manufacturing sector continues to recover from the devastating effects of Hurricane Maria, furniture makers are hoping to learn from their counterpart in Saint Lucia.

Last week, four wooden furniture manufacturers and one mattress manufacturer visited Dominica on a trip organised by the Saint Lucia Trade Export Promotion Agency (TEPA).

President of the Dominica Manufacturing Association (DMA), Severin McKenzie, said many furniture manufacturers in Dominica are struggling to rebuild their livelihoods after the storm and they hope to look at their counterparts in Saint Lucia for some level of guidance.

“We thought that it was necessary that we could look at our counterparts in Saint Lucia with the intention to showcase what they are doing in Saint Lucia,” he said.

McKenzie said that he has looked around a number of retail outlets in Dominica and people are buying the same type of furniture they had bought before the hurricane that was made of modified wood which swells under water.

“And with the demand for timber furniture and with the limitations that we have with our manpower to produce, we thought that it was a good idea that we invite those furniture manufacturers from Saint Lucia, and we are hoping that it will be a collaborative event that our local manufacturers will see what the Saint Lucians are doing and see what we can do in meeting the demand of giving people proper furniture,” McKenzie said.