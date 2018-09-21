Dominican film featured in Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival

(PRESS RELEASE) – A film by Dominican filmmaker Dr. Alwin Bully will form part of the 13th Annual Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival (TTFF) which runs from Tuesday, September 18th – Tuesday, September 25th 2018.

The Short Film entitled “Oseyi and the Masqueraders” received the Official Selection stamp of approval and is nominated for the Festival’s People’s Choice Award.

One hundred and five films of varying lengths, from 26 countries, will be screened at various venues in Trinidad and Tobago.

“Oseyi and the Masqueraders” will have its World Premiere at Movie Towne (Port of Spain) on Wednesday September 19th at 3:30pm with another showing at Movie Towne (San Fernando) on Monday September 24th at 1:00pm.

Work on “OSEYI” started three years ago when the script was selected for production by the New York based Caribbean Film Academy (CaFA) which attracted funding from TIMEWARNER of the US. The balance of the finances was raised by CaFA, and locally by Kaz Kweyol Productions.

The film is a coming of age story set against the backdrop of the Colihaut Bann Mové carnival tradition. It was filmed entirely in the village of Colihaut with a cast of local actors, led by 11-year old Pacquette Langlais in the title role.

Internationally acclaimed Jamaican actress Leonie Forbes also makes a special appearance.

“Movie makers are the new story tellers of the modern world,” Writer and Director Dr. Alwin Bully said. “They celebrate our history and culture in new and exciting ways.”

Bully also noted that through film and television, audiences the world over learn of each other’s landscapes, culture and lifestyles, thus fueling the ever-expanding tourism industry. He hopes that Oseyi’s inclusion and nomination in this year’s Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival will act as an incentive to other Dominican filmmakers to enter their narrative films and documentaries in the many film festivals that exist worldwide.

Dr. Bully worked with the OECS Competitive Business Unit (CBU) in its series of training exercises for the film sector between 2015-2017, including a script writers’ training held in Guadeloupe. He is also the main writer for a pilot OECS television series being developed by a collective of OECS film and television producers.

Dr. Bully is a celebrated OECS national, who served as Head of UNESCO cultural office in Jamaica for several years. He is an award-winning playwright, director, choreographer, actor, song writer/composer and painter. He is also the designer of Dominica’s national flag and the logo for the National Bank of Dominica, among many other accolades.

Dr. Bully is the recipient of an Honorary Doctorate from the University of the West Indies for his outstanding work in the field of culture and the arts.

The Dominican screening of “Oseyi and the Masqueraders” will be announced at a later date.