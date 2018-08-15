Dominican family of nine faces expulsion from Martinique

(SNO) – A Dominican family, comprising seven children and their parents, are under threat of eviction from Martinique, according to Martinique 1ere.

The family took refuge one year ago at a relative’s house in Prêcheur following the passage of Hurricane Maria that destroyed their island.

Now, the authorities have asked the family to leave the French island this Thursday (August 16).

According to the report, the family have been unable to obtain a residence permit.

Mayor Marcellin Nadeau is reportedly opposed to this expulsion, citing the historical links of the town with its neighbours from Dominica.

“Remedies are still possible but for now the family must leave Martinique on Thursday,” the report states.