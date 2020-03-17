Don't Miss
Dominica: Winners of Carnival 2020 Street Parades

By DNO
March 17, 2020

(DNO) – Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) through the Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC), has announced the winners of the various Carnival Street Parades.

In a Facebook post, the DDA and DFC said the winners were selected by judges who were guided by members of the Road Parade Committee and thanked all revellers who contributed to making Mas Domnik 2020 “one of the most spectacular and colourful Carnival celebrations.”

The prize winners of the various Road Parades are as follows:

Opening parade

(1) BEST FLOAT
1st DASPA Blue Economy
2nd Dominica Red Cross Society
3rd Central Cooperative Credit Union
(2 ) FLAG WAVERS
1st National Bank of Dominica – (NBD)
2nd Trois Pitons Water Flag Wavers
CARNIVAL MONDAY JOUVERT

1. First Lapo Kabwit :(1) Gutter Lapo Kabwit(2) Chou Chou Rara (3) Chou Poul ( each one began at their location at 4:00am promptly

2. Lapo kabwit with the largest following at 4:00 am – Chou Chou Rara

3. Best individual: male Ansel Prince , female Cibrelle Leblanc

4. Best sensay – Ian Michael Anthony
5. Largest old mas group – Chou Poul
6. Best jouvert costume group – Dope Boys
7. Lapo kabwit with the most lavway – Chou Chou Rara
8. Best ole mas band – Chou Poul
9. Longest lapo kabwit – Chou Chou Rara
10. Largest lapo kabwit – Chou Poul
11. Best jouvert group – Signal Lumination
12. Best theatrical group – MV Stress Free
13. Best creative individual – Daryl Phillip

Carnival Monday

Best Sensay Group – Grandbay Sensay
Best Children Sensay – Wesley Primary School
Ole Mas Parade (Traditional)– Carnival Monday

1st Best ole mas band (adults) – Castle Bruce Neg Mawon
2nd place – Kalinago Rhythm
3rd place – Thunder birds

Carnival Monday Parade – Children’s Carnival Band

Children/Primary School Bands

1st Place Children/primary school band of the year: Tales from the West- Lucia Lander Dance School
2nd Place – St. Martin’s Primary School
3rd Place – Balloon Blast

Primary schools- king of the band – Wesley Primary School

Children’s queen of the band – Tales from the West- Lucia Lander Dance School

Secondary School Bands

Secondary School Band of the Year – Castle Bruce Secondary School

2nd Place – Convent High School

Secondary Schools- King of the Band – Castle Bruce Secondary School

Secondary Schools- Queen of the Band – Convent High School

Children’s Float of the Year – St Mary’s Academy

2nd Place – St Mary’s Primary School
3rd Place – Lucia Lander Dance School

Special Award for Carnival Spirit

1) Roosevelt Douglas Primary School
2) San Sauveur Primary School

Carnival Monday T- Shirt Bands

Carnival Monday Best T-shirt Band – Triple K Mega Monday

2nd place – Klubird

Carnival Tuesday Parade – Adult Bands

Best Contemporary Band – Hysteria – Ethereal

2nd Place – Amnesia – Alter Ego
3rd Place – Pulse Experience – Temptation Island

Best Traditional Band – Thunderbirds – Clowns of the Universe

2nd Place – Afrikulture Stilt Walkers – Glo Vide
3rd Place – Old Time Sake – Ali Baba and the Kawant

Adult King of the Band – Traditional – Old Time Sake – Ali Baba and the Kawant

Adult Queen of the Band – Traditional – Thunderbirds – Clowns of the Universe

Adult King of the Band – Contemporary – Hysteria – Ethereal

Adult Queen of the Band – Contemporary – Amnesia – Alter Ego

Band of the Year (Largest Band) – Hysteria- Ethereal

