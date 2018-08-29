Dominica welcomes additional flights from Air Antilles

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Ministry of Tourism and Culture and the Air Access Committee of Discover Dominica Authority have successfully negotiated an additional 2016 seats into the destination from two new flights added by Air Antilles.

The flights will commence on November 1, 2018, departing Pointe-a-Pitre (PTP) at 9pm to arrive in Dominica at 9:30pm on Thursdays and Sundays. The aircraft will overnight in Dominica and depart the next mornings (Fridays and Mondays) at 5:30am to reach Pointe-a Pitre at 6:00am. The flights will terminate for the season on March 29, 2019.

During this period, a total of forty two (42) flights will operate on the ATR 42 with capacity of 48 passengers, allowing for movement of up to 2016 in and 2016 out of Dominica. These flights allow travelers to connect from the following international flights:

Norwegian: from JFK, New York

Air France: from Paris Orly

Air Caraibes: from Paris Orly

Corsair: from Paris Orly

Level: from Paris Charles de Gaulle

XL Airways: from Paris Charles de Gaulle

With the introduction of this new service, travelers to Dominica will benefit by having same day connections and also from a cost standpoint. Travelers will have same day access from JFK into Dominica via connections with the low cost carrier Norwegian Airlines and similarly same day connections from Europe and especially France at reasonable rates from airlines departing from Paris Orly.

Tour Operators, travel agents and consumers will have visibility of these flight in the Global Distribution System (GDS) and on popular online travel agent sites allowing for a myriad of ways to book your adventure to Dominica.

Furthermore Air France will offer a code share with Air Antilles on these flights allowing for greater visibility of the flights on the Air France website and network and offering travelers additional benefits of that code share arrangement.

According to Colin Piper, Director of Tourism, “while there are a number of ways to get to Dominica these flights were planned to offer connections to Norwegian to take advantage of their lower fares, and also to provide alternatives and convenience in same day access to travelers from Europe and the US to get to Dominica.”

Leisure visitors as well as Dominicans residing abroad are expected to take advantage of this new service when planning their travels to the Nature Isle.