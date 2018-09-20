Dominica: UWP President says work of gov’t after Maria must be recognized

(DOMINICA NEWS ONLINE) — President of the United Workers Party (UWP) Isaac Baptiste has said although Dominica faces many challenges after Maria and despite differences, one must recognize the work of the government.

He was addressing a Praise and Thanksgiving function organized by the party on the 1st Anniversary of Hurricane Maria held at the Prevo Cinemall on Tuesday.

According to him, Dominican who experienced Hurricane Maria and are alive should and must be thankful to God and be proud that they are survivors.

“There are many challenges and there is much more to be done but we must recognize the work of the government in that regard,” he said. “We in Dominica must show appreciation, notwithstanding our disagreement to the government of Dominica for its effort towards working to resolve and alleviate the conditions in Dominica Post-Hurricane Maria.”

Baptiste also stated that the work of various MPs across the island must be recognized.

“We must also recognize and appreciate the work of the various parliamentary representatives, whether they be on the government’s side and that of the opposition. There is work to be done but they did their share,” he stated.

He mentioned also that in the various constituencies and particularly the constituency of Castle Bruce, La Plaine, Riviere Cyrique, Grand Fond, among other constituencies a number of individuals immediately after Hurricane Maria came out to assist with chainsaws and backhoe to help clear the roads.

“We must thank them for that,” he stated.

Baptiste also said that citizens must recognize the hard work of the utility companies particularly the Dominica Electricity Services Ltd (DOMLEC) and The Dominica Water and Sewerage Company (DOWASCO) for their efforts in ensuring that the basic utility services are restored.

He said although every part of the country isn’t fully energized one must recognize the work done in difficult circumstances to have the utility services re-established.

Baptiste also thanked the international donors, governments and others who provided assistance to Dominica during the period of need and those who continue to do so, “more particularly those who are now providing assistance with respect to housing repair and reconstruction.”

Meantime, he pointed out that to-date the government of Dominica provided much assistance for housing repairs, however he said, “we must take note of the manner and mismanagement of the distribution of such assistance.”