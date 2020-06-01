Dominica records two more COVID-19 cases

Share This On:

(ANTIGUA NEWS ROOM) — Dominica has recorded two additional cases of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced.

He said health authorities acted swiftly to isolate two cruise ship workers who tested positive after sailing into the country aboard a repatriation vessel on May 27.

Out of 37 passengers who disembarked, all were tested and placed in mandatory quarantine but the results of two individuals emerged positive.

The two nationals are asymptomatic and have been placed in isolation.

Skerrit said they did not come into contact with family.

This brings the total number of people to contract coronavirus in Dominica to 18, days after the country declared that all patients had recovered.

