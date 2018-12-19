Dominica PM says it has re-possessed lands leased to Ross University

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 3 Shares

(CMC) –The Dominica government says it is now in possession of more than 27 acres of land which it had leased to the US-owned Ross University that earlier this year relocated to Barbados.

“We have always stated that the property which housed Ross University belonged to the state as per an agreement between the government of Dominica and Ross University back in 1994,” Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said.

Speaking on the state-owned DBS radio, Skerrit said that he was pleased that the off-shore medical institution “had come to that understanding” and as a result, Dominica is now “in a better position to continue our discussions and negotiations with a possible replacement”

Earlier this year, Ross University left Dominica under controversial circumstances after having been on the island for the past 40 years and Prime Minister Skerrit hinted that his administration was prepared to take legal action against the university regarding the ownership and occupation of buildings on lands that had been leased to the offshore medical institution.

The university has defended its decision to relocate to Bridgetown saying it had been taken “after considerable deliberations, including a review of our academic and infrastructural requirement and future plan”.

The Skerrit Administration said it in discussions with at least four entities for a replacement to Ross University

“Now that we have legal access to our property…we can now say emphatically to the prospective considerations, yes you can come in and inspect the campus unfettered.

“So we look forward to that. Obviously there’s a next step in our discussions with Ross in respect to compensation for the breach of their lease agreements and ither agreements we have had with them and that’s a matter for the Attorney General, but I will leave that for the Attorney General to continue to deal with,” Skerrit told radio listeners.

Dominica said it had a lease agreement had been entered into between Ross University and earlier this year, Skerrit said that the Attorney General Levi Peter was in discussions with the university.

In August, Skerrit said he had also appointed a task force, headed by prominent cardiologist, Professor Gerald Grell, to assist in the engagements with the new interested parties.