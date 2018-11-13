Dominica placed under alert as another weather system affects island

(SNO) — After a weekend of heavy rains and widespread flooding, Dominica was placed on high alert on Tuesday due to a tropical wave which is now affecting the island.

A Flood Warning was issued early Tuesday morning after flooding was reported in several parts of the island.

The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) warned the inclement weather will continue until early Wednesday.

“Given the recent rains, the grounds remain saturated,” the organization said in a statement. “This additional activity could quickly lead to flash flooding, landslides and rockfalls across Dominica. The public is therefore being advised to exercise great caution during today and tonight. People in vulnerable areas should take note of their situation and make plans to protect themselves in advance.”

The ODM warned that people living close to rivers, ravines and other waterways to be on the lookout for fast rising water and take quick action.

“Motorist and pedestrians must not attempt to cross flooded roads and bridges. Do not take any undue risk. Extreme caution is strongly advised at this time,” it said.

Last weekend a trough system dumped over four inches of rain on Dominica sparking widespread flooding and landslides.

Hurricane Maria devastated Dominica in September last year and the island is still recovering from the effects.