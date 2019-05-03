Dominica make contribution to LIAT’s “sustenance and sustainability”: PM Skerrit

Share This On:

(DNO) — Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has reiterated Dominica’s commitment to contribute to the “sustainability and sustenance” of LIAT which he says is critical to the region.

He made that statement ahead of a meeting in Antigua on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 to discuss inter-regional air travel.

“The issue of the sustainability and the sustenance of LIAT is a very critical one which occupies the minds of every single citizen in our region,” Skerrit said. “LIAT is too important for us as a region not to recognize the need for each of us in whatever small way we can to make a contribution to the sustainability and sustenance of LIAT.”

He said that one has to appreciate the tremendous economic dislocation it would cause to every single country in the region if LIAT were to go under.

“And this is why Dominica is committed in its humble way, to make a contribution to LIAT’s sustenance and its sustainability because we in Dominica appreciate the importance of LIAT to the economy of Dominica,” he stated. “We do not have a largesse of funds but the little that we have or the little that we do not have, we will certainly make a contribution to LIAT sustainability and sustenance.”

Skerrit indicated that he believes that countries within the Caribbean need to recognize the importance of LIAT.

“Yes we will criticize; yes we have issues with LIAT but let us not set aside the greater good of this company and its services to our region,” he stated.

He said he also believes that the region needs to look critically at LIAT’s operations and its management to determine where expenditure can be cut, “where we can have greater frugality in its expenditure.”

“We need to look at things from a holistic standpoint and ensure that everybody needs to play their part in order for LIAT to be sustainable for it to continue to fly,” Skerrit noted.

He said he is also concerned about the possibility of a reduction in the number of planes available to LIAT.

“We will see a serious challenge,” he warned.

“With the ten [10] we have a challenge, far more to reduce the company to seven [7] aircrafts,” he remarked. “I mean all of us would be impacted.”

