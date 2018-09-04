Dominica: Kempinski Hotel Project on track for 2019 Debut

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(DNO) – Local investment and hospitality company Range Developments reaffirms its commitment to Dominica and to complete the Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski, Dominica on schedule.

The team on site has been working steadily and frequently late into the night to ensure what will be undoubtedly one of the finest hotels in the Eastern Caribbean that opens in the second half of 2019.

The Resort’s General Manager has already been appointed and brings a wealth of operational experience with him.

There has been significant site progress over the last few months – hardwood roofs have been installed to most of the public buildings and external finishing work is nearing completion. Interior finishing work is underway. There is significant momentum on site and the Resort is rapidly taking shape. There are over 450 people on site daily and this will rise upwards of 700 in the coming months.

In addition, in the coming months, the details of Range’s Dominica hospitality training program will be announced, as well as, a series of job fairs. Details will be advertised in the local press.

The Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski, Dominica is the first approved citizenship by investment project in Dominica. Its success will ensure Dominica is firmly cemented on the luxury tourism map and the economic impact of the Resort is already being felt islandwide.

Range has a structured corporate responsibility program which has seen Range’s acceptance into the local communities in which we operate. Recently Range has supported the reconstruction of the Dominica Women’s Centre, CALLs and the Cabrits Pier, as well as awarding a number of educational scholarships.