Dominica has 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases

(PRESS RELEASE) – National Epidemiologist (Ag) in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment, Dr. Shulladin Ahmed, updated the nation on COVID 19 statistics on April 8, 2020.

The total number of cases remains at 15. The first index case has recovered and is now on home quarantine for the next 14 days. Two PCR tests were conducted on this patient in 24 hours and they were both negative.

To date a total of 306 in country PCR tests have been conducted and 291 were negative. There are currently 16 persons in the Government run quarantine facility. One hundred and sixty-nine persons were discharged from the Government quarantine facility this week with strict instructions to stay at home and maintain social distancing. Dr. Ahmed noted that Dominica is now at stage 3 in the transmission stage of COVID 19 in that transmission is through a cluster of cases. The confirmed COVID-19 patients include 10 males and 5 females aged 18 – 83 years. All patients are hospitalized and stable.

The country has implemented the following measures in its fight against COVID-19.

-A state of emergency has been declared which includes border restrictions and curfew.

-Mandatory curfew from 6 pm to 6 am Mondays to Fridays.

-Total lockdown on weekends from 6 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday.

-Total lockdown during the Easter Holiday from 6 pm on April 9, 2020 to 6 am on April 14, 2020.

-Essential services (financial institutions, gas stations, supermarkets) can be accessed by the general public from 8 am to 2 pm Mondays to Fridays.

The state of emergency was extended for an additional 3 months, and the curfew has been extended for another 21 days from April 20, 2020.