Dominica elections within 100 days: PM Skerrit

(DOMINICA NEWS ONLINE) — The Dominica Labour party believes it has what it takes to win the next general elections and to show its confidence, its leader Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said within the next 100 days voters will go to the polls to prove just that.

Skerrit made the announcement during the official launch of Kent Edwards in La Plaine last night.

It is widely speculated that the prime minister will announce the official date when he launches the last candidate- his wife Melissa- in Roseau Central.

“The series of launches is coming to an end,” he said…And “I promised you in the Valley that I would tell you when I am going to launch Melissa Skerrit. But it’s not that date you want. It is the election date you want. I will say tonight and I certainly couldn’t have said this a few weeks ago. Elections will be held in the next 100 days. So you can do your maths,” Skerrit told his party supporters.

This statement was as much information on the election date that the Prime Minister gave,he then went on to heavily lambaste the United Workers Party candidates – all of them.

His first swipe was at the UWP Leader Lennox Linton who he claimed used “peoples” money to rebuild home in Morne Daniel following Hurricane Maria. “They Even raised money from you the ordinary people of Dominica. The money raised has gone into the mansion he lives in Morne Daniel”, he said.

Skerrit said he was criticized for building a home in Vielle Case but… “a leader of the Opposition who has not held a job for over twenty plus years rebuilds a mansion from the ravages from Hurricane Maria and no one in this country raises an eyebrow,” he said.

The Prime Minister said most-if not all- the candidate of the UWP are misfits, agreeing that the most popular candidate in the UWP camp is a youngster “who will lose his deposit against me in the Vielle Case Constituency”. The prime minister was talking about Clement Marcellin Jr.

The UWP he said has selected some “downright” bad candidates with many of them having ‘very unsavory characters”

“Sam Christian could not be a candidate for the DLP in 2020. Joshua Francis could not be…Vernie who is ashamed to be Dominican could not be….and I have not gotten yet to Salybia, the poor girl looks lost she cannot relate to half the people in the Carib Territory”.

The prime minister finished his speech by advising his followers that labour is a party of peace, “Let us promote peace and tranquility in our country” he said.

Responding to calls from the crowd in the final moments of his speech requesting the date for the launching of the Roseau central candidate, his wife Melissa Poponne Skerrit, he promised, “I will tell you soon”.

