Don't Miss
BREAKING NEWS: Courts announces support for credit customers *** Bay Gardens Resorts cushions staff from COVID-19-induced hotel closures *** Coronavirus now an epidemic in Guadeloupe; 45 positive cases confirmed *** NEMO prepares for possible pandemic *** CIBC FirstCaribbean offers COVID-19 financial support *** M&C continues to ‘keep stores stocked and prices fair’; to limit sales on ‘unusually’ high-demand items *** Personal tax filing deadline extended *** Pierre calls on St. Lucia gov’t to announce relief package for displaced workers and businesses *** RBC bank announces “financial relief” for its Caribbean customers *** 2020 National Population and Housing Census postponed

Dominica: Dominica Jazz n’ Creole 2020 officially postponed

By Dominica News Online
March 19, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share3
3 Shares

Crowd from a past Jazz ‘n Creole

(DOMINICA NEWS ONLINE) – Dominica’s Jazz ‘ N Creole 2020 has been postponed.

The Discover Dominica Authority said in a statement that the Ministry of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives, through the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) has been monitoring the situation across the globe in relation to the spread of COVID-19.

The release goes on to state that a decision has been taken to postpone Dominica’s Jazz ‘n Creole, which was carded for May 3, 2020 at Fort Shirley within the Cabrits National Park.

“We wish to take the opportunity to thank all patrons of Dominica’s Jazz ‘n Creole for their continued support and understanding,” the release further stated.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share3
3 Shares

More Dominica News Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.