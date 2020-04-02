Don't Miss

Dominica declares State of Emergency

By Dominica News Online
April 1, 2020

(Dominica News Online) — A State of Emergency has been declared in Dominica.

A curfew is now in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays with a total lockdown on weekends.

The Attorney General, Levi Peter, has just made the announcement on state-owned radio station DBS.

