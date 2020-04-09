Doing beach activities Easter weekend will get you arrested — warns PM Chastanet

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(St. Lucia News Online) — It will be a ‘long Easter holiday weekend’ as many would say. But unfortunately, there can be no beach activities because the country is still under a state-of-emergency curfew.

And violators will be arrested.

That’s the warning coming from Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, according to a post on his official Facebook page, as usual.

“Saint Lucians are reminded as we head into the Easter weekend that beach activities are strongly discouraged as per the Emergency Powers (Disasters) (COVID 19) (Curfew),” he wrote.

“A person who contravenes this Order commits an offence and is liable to imprisonment with or without hard labour for a term not exceeding six months or a fine not exceeding $1000 or both and forfeiture of goods or money in respect of which the offence has been committed,” he added.

The prime minister said the police will be patrolling the beaches to enforce the law.

Meanwhile, operating hours for essential services will be closed on Good Friday (April 10) but will resume on Saturday, the prime minister said in an earlier Facebook post — Wednesday afternoon.

He said: “Operating hours for essential services have been extended from today, April 8 to April 9, 2020, until 6 p.m. Closed on Good Friday.

“These services will also be operational on Holy Saturday until 6 p.m., Easter Sunday until 2 p.m. and Easter Monday until 4 p.m.

“As of today, there are no plans to revert to the 24-hour shutdown next week.”

The prime minister said panic-buying is unnecessary and further advised the public to adhere to the health standards to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“There is no need to rush to shop. Please remember to practice social distancing and frequent handwashing and sanitization,” he concluded.