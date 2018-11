Dogs found nibbling at human head found in bucket: Jamaica

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — A severed human head was found in a bucket on the Bull Bay main road Sunday, the Kingston Eastern police have reported.

According to a report from the police’s Corporate Communications Unit, residents called lawmen to the area about 10:50 am after dogs were seen nibbling away at the head.

The CCU said responding officers found the head in the bucket beside the road.