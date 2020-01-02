Dog tied up at church altar with ‘I’m sorry’ note

Share This On:

(BBC) — A dog was found tied up at a church with a note from his old owner saying “I love you and I’m so, so, so sorry”.

The brindle and white Staffordshire bull terrier-cross, since named Cracker, was abandoned by the altar of Sacred Heart Church, Blackpool.

A handwritten note left with him said: “Life has taken a really bad turn for me and I couldn’t imagine him being outside with me cold and hungry”.

The RSPCA said Cracker was doing well and “getting lots of TLC”.

The dog was found by staff at the church – which is left unlocked 24 hours a day – when they arrived for work on the morning of 18 December.

The note found alongside him urged whoever found the dog to “please believe me when I say I haven’t done this easily”.

It continued: “My dog means the world to me and I don’t know what else to do.”

The note said he was a “placid, friendly, loving dog” who would turn seven on 22 March 2020.

‘Heart is broken’

It added: “He has got quite tender front paws, I’ve been treating them for about a month now but they are still sore.

“My heart is broken and I will truly miss him more than words can say. I hope he can be found a new home he deserves. I love you and I am so, so, so sorry.xxxx”

RSPCA inspector Will Lamping, who collected Cracker from the church, said it was clear from the note how much his previous owner loved him.

He added: “Unfortunately sometimes life can throw some pretty tough things at people and circumstances can drastically change but it’s heartbreaking to think that someone out there is missing Cracker and wondering how he is doing.”

Mr Lamping said that if no-one came forward to claim Cracker, who has been checked over by a vet, he would be sent to an RSCPA rehoming centre to look for new owners.

He added: “If anyone does come forward then I’d like to let them know that they won’t be in any trouble and we’d like to chat to them and see how we might be able to help them, and Cracker.”

He urged any pet owners struggling financially to contact their vet, a local rescue centre or a charity like the RSPCA.

