Dog, three people killed in motor vehicle accidents in Jamaica

(JAMAICA STAR) — Three men and a community dog were killed in separate road crashes, which occurred just hours apart in Westmoreland on Thursday (May 23).

The three victims have been identified as 20-year-old Odain Morgan, a labourer of Hartford district; 49-year-old Devon Morrison, of Shrewsbury district; and 21-year-old Andre Daley of Bartley Street, Savanna-la-Mar, all in Westmoreland.

The first incident occurred about 6:30 a.m. along the Cave main road. It is said that Morgan was in the process of negotiating a corner when he lost control of the motor bike, which crashed into the dog that was walking along the roadway, before ending up in a fence.

Both Morgan and the dog sustained multiple injuries and died on the spot.

“The dog was like a friend to me,” a man, who gave his name as Washie, told THE WEEKEND STAR.

“The boy don’t even come from the area, and look how far him come kill off himself and kill the poor innocent dog,” he added urging motorcyclists to wear their helmets.

About 10:30 a.m., Morrison was riding a Honda 50 motor bike along the Maross main road in Hartford, when he was knocked from the motorcycle from behind by the driver of a Voxy minibus, who was travelling in the same direction.

HEAD AND BODY INJURIES

Morrison sustained head and body injuries and was rushed to the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Then about 3:30 p.m., Daley and two other men were travelling in a Nissan AD Wagon motor car along the Ferris main road, which is still under construction.

Upon reaching a section of the roadway, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which ran off the road and crashed into a wall, before overturning. Daley died on the spot.

The driver and the other passenger reportedly fled the scene and are now being sought by the police.

