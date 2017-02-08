Documentary by St. Lucian Filmmaker Kendal John to be featured in New York

PRESS RELEASE – In observance of Saint Lucia’s thirty-eighth year of independence, the Consulate General of Saint Lucia in New York invites all nationals and friends of Saint Lucia in the tri-state area to a screening ofWho are You?, a documentary by Saint Lucian filmmaker Kendal John exploring the island’s rich history and culture.

This groundbreaking film will have two showings, on Saturday, February 11, and Sunday, February 12, 2017, starting at4:00 PM. Both will take place at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center, One East 42nd Street in Manhattan.

“The consulate takes great pride in having Who Are You? included in this year’s festivities. It is a wonderful and loving tribute to our nation and its people,” says Jeremiah Hyacinth, Vice Consul at the Saint Lucia Consulate in New York.

Who Are You? recounts the fascinating history of our enchanted country, discusses the origins of its longstanding customs and traditions, and explores the magnificent architecture and abundant natural beauty that has made Saint Lucia one of the Caribbean’s most beloved tourist destinations. By drawing attention to the rich cultural tapestry that makes our homeland so unique, it becomes much more than a travelogue. Featured are interviews with local historians and scholars, providing intriguing and little-known insights about virtually every facet of Saint Lucian life.

Adds Mr. Hyacinth, “I am certain that every Saint Lucian will find this film every bit as entertaining and educational, eye-opening and compelling as I did. You, your family and friends, and anyone seeking to learn more about our lovely and fascinating country are encouraged to attend.”

For tickets and more information about attending the screening of Who are You?, please contact the Consulate General of Saint Lucia, via e-mail, at sluconsulateny@govt.lc, or by phone, at 212.697.9360, ext. 203.

