Doctors appeal for help as political violence continues in Haiti

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti, Feb 13, CMC – The Association of Private Hospitals of Haiti (AHPH) is warning of a possible shortage of medicines on the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country as the health sector struggles to cope with the fallout from the protest action by opposition parties demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moise from office.

AHPH president, Dr. Franck Geneus, said that the deteriorating environment is significantly affecting the 28 hospitals affiliated to the association.

“We cannot fail to point out that currently among our members, where we count, important hospitals of the metropolitan area …have already become victims of the indiscriminate violence in the country.

“Above all, we are concerned about the risks to public health posed by the continued blockage of all socio-economic activities in the country. All our hospitals are starting to face major challenges; shortage of electricity, shortage of fuel, shortage of oxygen, depletion of stocks of medicines and stop means of transport and means of communication. These challenges directly affect our ability to save lives,” Dr. Geneus said.

On Monday, the leaders of the various political parties and groups, adopt a common position demanding the resignation of the President Moïse and his government.

“The country is not governed, said opposition legislator, Senator Youri Latortue, adding it is not about the respect or not of the mandate of Jovenel Moïse.

“he observation is that the country is not governed. We cannot let the country go adrift with an incompetent person at its head,” he added.

Earlier this week, several Western countries condemned the “unacceptable acts of violence” in Haiti and called on all stakeholders, including Haitian leaders “to engage in a constructive and inclusive dialogue in order to identify and implement realistic and lasting solutions to the political and economic .

Opposition political parties have been staging street demonstrations in support of their calls for President Moise to step down, after accusing him of not investigating allegations of corruption in the previous government over PetroCaribe, an oil alliance of many Caribbean states with Venezuela to purchase oil on conditions of preferential payment. They are also demanding fresh elections and jobs.

But Moise has dismissed the calls for him to resign.

Over the past few days, demonstrators have taken to the streets burning tyres and sporadic gunshots were heard forcing the closure of many businesses. Police also clashed with protesters near the airport and used tear gas to regain control of the situation. At least four people have been killed and police Wednesday reported that they were investigating reports that several prisoners had escaped.

In the statement, the AHPH called on all stakeholders to fully understand the situation and its impact on the health sector adding “we demand that priority be given to the country’s medical services for access to electricity, fuel and the security of our premises, our personnel, our ambulances and other means of transportation.

“We are seeking immediate special protection from the police to allow us to refuel, to evacuate our patients and to operate the system. We ask all the protagonists to find in emergency solutions to put an end to this crisis and this without delay.

“We call on all citizens’ conscience at all levels to allow the continued operation of hospitals in Haiti because it is our survival for all,” the AHPH added.