Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp for headlines +1758 712 6700!

Doctor shot dead in Trinidad

By Alexander Bruzual
May 22, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares

Dr Vin Sein Chiang

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — A 75-year-old medical doctor was killed in a robbery near his home before dawn on Wednesday.

Dr Vin Sein Chiang of Lover’s Lane, Wallerfield, was found dead next to his vehicle.

Crime scene officers at the scene of the killing.

The Express was told that Chiang had left home at 5a.m., telling his wife that he was heading to Port of Spain.

Moments later, a commotion was heard outside.

Dr Vin Sein Chiang

Two men were seen confronting the 75-year-old as he stood outside his silver Mitsubishi Sportero pick up van.

The doctor was shot dead and the men fled.

In an unrelated incident, two men were shot along Dibe Road, Long Circular, St James.

Dr Vin Sein Chiang lived at Lover’s Lane

At about 5a.m. police received a report of gunshots in an area along Dibe Road known as “The Creek”.

The victims, Trevon Lewis and Mark Ellis, were taken to the St James Infirmary by PC Goddard and PC Lewis of the Emergency Response Patrol Unit.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.