Dlivabox launches islandwide grocery delivery service

(PRESS RELEASE) — Dlivabox.com, St.Lucia’s online grocery retailer that delivers home essentials, baby and health supplies announced today that it’s grocery delivery service is now available islandwide.

The service which was previously available in the Southern to Northern part of the island is now available islandwide.

To date, over more than 150 St.Lucian’s have enjoyed the savings and convenience that dlivabox offers. With over 2000 items to choose from in various categories that include: baby, laundry, box meals, condiments, snacks and more.

Dlivabox guarantees value with every order. Orders are shipped from our U.S. based warehouse and delivered directly to our customers locally. All prices on the website are in XCD currency.

“It is with great happiness and joy that we announce the expansion of our service islandwide,” said Temmy Jones, CEO of dlivabox. “ Customer behaviour is changing around the world and so is their perception of value. Value 10 years ago meant just price, today value also means convenience and brand”.

How it works:

Customers order through our website

We ship the order

We deliver to your address

About Dlivabox

Dlivabox is a St.Lucian membership free online grocery retailer that offers direct delivery of bulk sized packages through its website.

Follow us on

instagram @dlivabox

[email protected]

Website :www.dlivaboxslu.com

