DJs set to amplify the beat at Heineken Green Synergy finals 2018

(PRESS RELEASE) – This Sunday September 23, will be pure vibes, with the staging of the 2018 finals of the annual Heineken Green Synergy DJ Competition here in Saint Lucia.

The finals will once again be held at the Fond D’or Heritage Park, where north, south, east and west converge, in the musical dynasty of the competition, for DJ supremacy.

So what can fans expect this Sunday besides the energized excitement that comes with Heineken Green Synergy?

“Well we will definitely be switching things up a bit this year and taking the competition to another level,” Junior Brand Manager-Global Brands (WLBL) Mindy-Luquiana Chicot revealed.

“We are extremely appreciative of the level of support this event has received over the years and this year has been no different leading up to the finals. And so every year we try to give fans something different and for 2018 we have added a component whereby the skills DJs will have a guest local artiste perform during their set,” Chicot says.

She went on to explain that the global phenomenon of DJs playing “live” sets often incorporate “live” performances and Heineken Green Synergy saw this year as opportune for another area in which to develop the DJs.

Ahead of Sunday’s finals the DJs will also have one last chance to brush up on their skills, by attending a workshop facilitated by professionals in the field. The workshop will be held Saturday September 22 at the commercial offices of WLBL.

After this it will be showtime, and organizers have assembled a production team to create a magical ambience at the venue. This will include new screen features with graphics, photo booth, sound, lights and effects to help Amplify the beat on Sunday.

The amazing Heineken ladies will be on hand to welcome fans as they help set the stage of an evening of superb entertainment.

The DJs competing in the skills segment and their respective artiste are DJ Snow with Rashaad (saxophonist/vocalist), DJ Cue with Gigi (female Dennery Segment artiste), DJ Swall – I with Imran Nerdy (Soca Artiste), Kerbz Exstatic with Hip Hop artiste Yung Homie (Hip Hop artiste), defending champion X Factor with Freezy (Dennery Segment), DJ Nedley – Fast Lane & Pablo (Dennery Segment), DJ Coolie – Prospere (Dennery Segment), DJ T-Boog – Sergie (Soca Artiste), Fusionist Atta – Maxwell (Reggae Singer), DJ Omega – Arthur (Groovy Soca Monarch) and wildcard entrant DJ Vaze- Ezra (Soca Artiste).

These DJs will be competing for the trophy and first prize of EC$18,000 cash and prizes as the top reward. The second place will receive EC$8,000 in cash and prizes.

In the DJ Clash segment a cash prize of EC$8,000 is up for grabs for the first place and EC$4,000 second place.

The Clash Segment finalists who will do battle against each other are Twinz of Twinz, Hot Skull Entertainment, DJ Rufus, DJ Deal, DJ Legend, DJ Shabba, DJ Ropey, DJ Wayne, Star Run it Red and the defending champion Kerbz Extatic.

Sunday’s Heineken Green Synergy finals will also feature guest DJs DJ Watty from Trinidad & Tobago and Mix Master Paulie former regional Heineken Green Synergy Champion out of St. Maarten. The event will be hosted by Heineken brand ambassador Patrick “The Hype-man” of Trinidad & Tobago and MC Donnerville with DJ Chubby as the house DJ.

So come with your friends, your family, your posse to the 2018 finals of Heineken Green Synergy. Wear green to win prizes and enjoy Heineken on special.

The event starts at 3 PM, entry is just EC$15.00 and patrons must be 18 and over.

Follow the Green Synergy Facebook page to win prizes and more and continue to Enjoy Heineken, responsibly of course!

The event is powered by FLOW 4G LTE and Coco Palm.