DJ not giving girlfriend enough attention

Dear Willie: I am in a relationship with my boyfriend for five years now and I am totally in love with him.

The situation is that we don’t go anywhere (sigh). Every time I ask to go out he is always too busy DJing. It’s like I have to compete with the whole DJ thing.

I don’t want him to give up his career or anything of that nature. I just want some time with him so we can do things together.

I don’t ask him for nothing (such as money or material things etc.).

Is it too much to ask for us to spend some quality time together? What should I do?

Dear Miss: DJs are normally busy at nights, entertaining many females and males. When you signed up for this relationship, you should have known that.

I know most DJs work at nights, so what about daytime on weekends or weekdays? Do you work?

You should communicate with him about your concerns and see what happens.

If he does not listen then some other DJ might entertain you.

Willie

Dear Willie is published Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Email letters to [email protected] Letters are strictly confidential and total privacy maintained. Also see disclaimer below.

The responses by this column are the opinion of the author of Dear Willie and are not to be thought of as official counseling or advice. The opinion is based on limited information provided by the user. By requesting a response, the user agrees that both Willie and Andrews Media Services Corp/St. Lucia News Online are not to be held liable for any damages to the user or any third party associated with the user.

