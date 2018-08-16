Division of Arts, Science and General Studies at SALCC records 97% pass in CAPE 2018

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Students of the Division of Arts, Science and General Studies at the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College recorded a 97 percent pass in the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) this year.

A total number of 451 students wrote the examinations in the May/June examination period in 21 subjects. There was a 100 percent pass rate in 14 subjects in the Unit One Exams and a 100 percent pass rate in 12 subjects in the Unit Two Exams. At least 70 percent of the passes were grades one, two and three, speaking to the quality of passes achieved by students.

Acting Dean of the Division, Miss Lindy-Ann Alexander says the results are heartening, keeping with the trend of the last three years of overall passes in the high nineties. In the face of a myriad of challenges, the students continue to perform well academically.

The Dean pledges the continued support and hard work of the Faculty and Staff of the College towards the success of its students. As the new academic year begins, the Division prepares to offer students new Associate Degree Programmes. Management and staff look forward to welcoming students in the coming week.