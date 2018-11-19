District 5 remains champs of U-17 female cricket tournament

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — On Thursday November 15, 2018, The curtains came down on the Interdistrict Secondary Schools Female U-17 cricket tournament.

District 5 emerged Champions undefeated.

There were eight Districts divided into two groups.

Most of the players were into cricket for the first time.

However, despite the short period of time they had to train before the tournament, the girls have shown tremendous skill in the performances displayed.

“The enthusiasm and sacrifice made by these young ladies gave us a greater urge to continue this venture in identifying our future female cricketers. Led by the Captain Makhaya Smith of the Anse Ger Secondary School, they combined themselves into a marvelous bunch of wonderful players,” Coach, David Oliver said.

The team consist of players from Anse Ger, Micoud, Clendon Mason Memorial and Grande Reviere Secondary Schools.