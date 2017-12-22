Discussing the measurement of poverty and inequality in the OECS region

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Tenth Living Standard Measurement Committee (LSMC), Joint Technical and General Virtual Meeting was held on 22 November 2017.The meeting was convened by the OECS Commission.
Members States were informed of the activities undertaken since the last LSMC meeting which was held in Dominica in April 2017. The main outcomes of the Tenth LSMC included the endorsement of the revised LSMC Terms of Reference, approval of the Enhanced CPA bi- annual project status report and the quarterly financial reports for period ending June and September 2017.
The meeting recognized the impact of hurricanes Irma and Maria on the OECS Member States and the implementation of the Sustainable Household Data collection Programme. Countries informed the meeting of ways in which these hurricanes have delayed the conduct of surveys. In this regard, Mr. Elbert Ellis, the CDB representative, informed the meeting of the bank’s willingness to provide additional financial and technical support to countries. He also informed the meeting that the need for pyscho-social support will also be considered.
Ms. Cherise Adjoha, UNDP representative, in her presentation to the meeting, expressed the need to include additional indicators in the survey questionnaires to adequately cover what is required under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the MPI. The need to be more “child responsive and gender equality responsive” was also brought to the forefront. Additional areas discussed included, the Survey of Living Conditions-Household Budget Survey Questionnaire (SLC- HBS), the workshop on Disability Statistics convened by CARICOM Secretariat in September 2017 and the Draft Research Agenda.
The LSMC is a sub-regional committee established by the OECS Member States to discuss the work for the measurement of poverty and inequality in the OECS region. Its main responsibility is to contribute to the production of up-to-date, harmonised data and data analysis for labour, poverty and inequality measurement across the OECS countries. Participants consisted of the Member States of the OECS region, development partners and staff of the OECS Commission.
Shouldn't the focus be on eliminating poverty to the point that it is not measurable?
Instead, we have a bunch of bureaucrats earning a living by ensuring that someone else is always poor!
We are quite busy in this treating the SYMPTOMS and not the CAUSES of poverty and equality. First of all, our educations system fails us by producing "hewers of wood, and drawers of water".
In the end we get a set of empty-headed greedy people and politicians who rely on political tribalism to get by. The reenforced corruption this creates stinks to high heaven. Frustrated youth take to drugs, other crimes and suicides as coping mechanisms.
Secondly, political tribalism again ensures that no broad national leader emerges who has a national vision. With no national vision, the last election we saw a continuation of the resort to widespread embarrassing lies, shamelessly being peddled to gain votes.
There is no great vision to raise the status and empower women in this country. More than half the population is underdeveloped and cannot participate fully in the development of the country. Our women are mostly trained to be low-paid maids, cooks, and cleaners for the hotel industry. The young males have a future as gardeners and grass-cutters for STEP's temporary engagements. What a waste of our precious national human resources. It is Christmas. We dance.