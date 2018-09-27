NEMO: Discontinuation of private sector essential services

(PRESS RELEASE) – Tropical Storm Kirk continues to move over the Lesser Antilles at wind speeds of near 50 mph (85km/h).

At 2:00 p.m. today, the center of Tropical Storm Kirk was located near latitude 14.0 north, longitude 59.9 west or 74 miles or 119 km east of Saint Lucia.

Kirk is moving in a North West North direction at 14 mph or 22 km/h. On the forecast track the centre of Tropical Storm Kirk is expected to pass near the islands of Martinique and Saint Lucia sometime this afternoon.

Heavy showers, tropical storm force winds and thunderstorms are expected from this evening into tomorrow, Friday.

In light of this, essential services in respect of private sector operations (supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations) are encouraged to cease operations by 6:00 pm giving staff sufficient time to reach home.

Everyone is encouraged to remain vigilant and to monitor the progress of the storm.