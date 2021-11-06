 

NewsDiplomatic Shuffle On The Cards!

November 7, 2021

Castries, Saint Lucia, Saturday November 6, 2021:– The Government of Saint Lucia is preparing to make several new diplomatic appointments to key ambassadorial positions worldwide. 

Saint Lucia News Online (SNO) understands that several persons – among them experienced veteran diplomats — have been recruited for key posts in North America and Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

According to an informed inside source, “The government is in the process of filling vacant ambassadorial posts in London, as well as other places where changes are also expected, like in New York, Washington, Ottawa, Cuba and Taipei.”

No names were offered, but SNO was told that “most of the individuals offered have accepted and will be willing to assume positions as soon as the preparatory diplomatic accreditation protocols are in place in the respective countries.”

Among the positions identified for changes, says the informant, are the Saint Lucia High Commission in London, the United Nations (UN) in New York, Saint Lucia embassies in Washington, Havana, and Taiwan, as well as the Consulate in Canada. 

Diplomatic shuffles normally follow Regime Change after General Elections and approaching one hundred days since the new administration took office, the usual changes have been largely expected.

