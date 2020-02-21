Dine in the Dark – Fundraiser for Blind Welfare Association now slated for February 29th

Share This On:
(PRESS RELEASE) – The BodyHoliday Hotel will on February 29th host a fundraiser with a difference for the St. Lucia Blind Welfare Association.
It is promoting concept called “Dine in the Dark” where diners supporting the fundraiser will be blindfolded. The purpose of the exercise is to give sighted persons an appreciation of what it is like dine without sight.
The event was designed as a Valentine’s Day activity –but was pushed back to February 29th at the classy Tao Restaurant at the BodyHoliday at Le Sport.
