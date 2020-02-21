Digicel SPLT2020 SPL4 fixtures

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – It is with great pleasure we announce the Fixtures for this year’s Tournament.

SPL4 is a very much anticipated season and the fixtures look mouth-watering.

The 2020 season bowls off with 2018 Champions South Castries Lions facing up against the Mon Repos Pioneers on May 15, 2020 at the Philip Marcellin Grounds in Vieux Fort from 730pm. After the weekend games in Vieux Fort, the tournament heads to the north for the mid-week games as Kimani Melius and his Gros Islet Knights face the ever consistent Mabouya Renegades at the Gros Islet playing Field.

The Defending Champions Choiseul Craftmasters will play their second game of the tournament on the 22nd of May in Vieux Fort battling it out with new-comers Laborie Pride. The 2020 tournament finishes up with the Semis and Finals scheduled for May 30th and 31st respectively at the Philip Marcellin Grounds in Vieux Fort.

See Fixtures for full details of group stage games.

The league is pleased to have their Title Partners Digicel for the second year running, along with The Ministry of Youth & Sports & NLA as their powered by partners. Team Owners are: Mon Repos Credit Union, Choiseul Credit Union, Laborie Credit Union, Soutch Castries Cricket Association, Club Whispers & Avatar Health Inc out of the USA.

For all the latest news, fixtures and results from the games follow via www.splt20.net .

