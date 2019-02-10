Digicel says new fibre optic cable system will change the way St. Lucians work, play, learn and live

(PRESS RELEASE) — Digicel, your total communications and entertainment provider in the Caribbean, is today pledging to the government and every business in Saint Lucia: the new fibre optic cable system (currently under construction) will be a total game changer.

CEO of Digicel St. Lucia, Siobhan James-Alexander, said: “Digicel Fibre will change the way we work, play, learn and live in St. Lucia. With reliable connectivity, productivity will improve and working from home will become a viable reality – allowing businesses to save on energy and other operating costs. Thanks to real-time, virtual office applications through Digicel Fibre, Saint Lucians can look forward to enjoying a better work-life balance.”

The new infrastructure will complement the existing Digicel-owned Southern Caribbean Fibre system, providing wider coverage, broader bandwidth, faster connections and a crystal-clear video service that will not fade or disconnect in inclement weather.

Based on outcomes in other countries connected to the Digicel Fibre network, St. Lucia and the rest of the Eastern Caribbean. can expect the effect on government and business efficiencies to be profound – particularly if they opt in to Digicel’s offer to host and manage their IT requirements.

CEO James-Alexander also detailed how every-day Saint Lucians would benefit from the new system.

“With faster connectivity and improved bandwidth, Digicel Fibre will facilitate the development of tele-medicine, allowing people to access health care and clinical advice from anywhere in St. Lucia.”

She added: “Our children and students will be able to access a wealth of educational resources online, placing them on a level playing field with their peers worldwide. And St. Lucians everywhere will appreciate the ability to stream content seamlessly and keep in contact with friends and family regardless of the weather.”