Digicel rewards Common Entrance students of Ministry of Equity staff in Saint Lucia

(PRESS RELEASE) — As part of Digicel’s contractual commitment to the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, Local Government and Empowerment, the company has decided to reward students of staff within the Ministry who wrote the 2019 Common Entrance Examination.

The ceremony was held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Ministry’s conference room. Digicel Representative Ms. Venez Lousien emphasized Digicel’s commitment to assist the underprivileged and stated the need to use the gadgets received for the intended purpose.



“It is our honor and privilege at Digicel to partner with the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, Local Government and Empowerment to make this presentation today. You the students have worked hard and parents likewise. Students congrats for reaching this milestone in your life. Students you are encouraged to use the gadgets and technology that you will be coming into contact with for the intended purpose,” Lousien said.

The donations consisted of a laptop, Samsung cell phone and four cheques worth EC$250 each. The awardees were:

 Jeanelle Joseph – Entrepot Secondary School

 Matthew Louis – Clendon Mason Memorial Secondary School

 J’ Barry Polius – Entrepot Secondary School

 Nieasha Edward – Entrepot Secondary School

 Zyhanne Eugene – Leon Hess Comprehensive School

 Sherdell Charles – St Joseph Convent



According to Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Equity Mrs. Velda Joseph, the initiative was well received.

“We want to thank Digicel for partnering with us and we also want to commend you all of you for your achievements and efforts. The Ministry wants you to keep on striving for excellence because we cannot be mediocre in this world. You must be at the top,” Joseph said.

