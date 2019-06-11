Digicel invites St. Lucia’s mobile users to switch and love the experience

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — With June 3 marking the effective date that mobile users across five countries in the eastern Caribbean can switch networks without losing their numbers, Digicel is offering customers who move to its network a FREE LTE smartphone loaded and three months of FREE data with the activation of a plan, so that they can share, stream and like to their heart’s content.

Now that mobile number portability (MNP) – the process by which a mobile user can switch to another network and keep their number – is a powerful reality in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, Dominica and St. Lucia, Digicel is highlighting the myriad benefits of its best network, best value and best experience offering and encouraging customers to give it a try and Live The Experience on St. Lucia’s only island-wide LTE network.

Digicel CEO, Siobhan James-Alexander, said: “Across the globe, Digicel is known for being a champion of choice and competition so we are excited by the benefits that MNP brings.”

She continues: “This is a great opportunity to show everyone what we can do and to demonstrate our commitment to serving our customers. As we look forward to welcoming new customers to the Digicel family, we are focused on ensuring that we deliver all our customers a best in class LTE network, great value, and amazing communication and entertainment experience as we work to help create a world where no one gets left behind.”

