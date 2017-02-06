PRESS RELEASE – As carnival stakeholders get set for Lucian Carnival 2017, Digicel congratulates Just4Fun Carnival Band on a successful band launch and costume reveal.

Gaiety Grounds on Saturday January 28th was an atmosphere of spectacle, flare, colour and splendor as the band ignited the carnival flame for patrons, revelers and carnival enthusiasts alike.

Upon entrance patrons experienced a one of a kind red carpet Digicel Escape zone, greeted by Digicel hostesses, servings of complementary drinks as well as free d’Music vouchers. d’music, Digicel’s newest entertainment mobile app offers prepaid customers access to a catalogue of over 25 million songs, inclusive of the Caribbean’s premiere genre, soca. Live steel pan entertainment also waited patrons immediately after their red carpet entrance which was sure to create even more excitement and help build momentum for the atmosphere inside the Gaiety Gardens.

After a great deal of pulsating music, the lights dimmed and the audience stood silent in great anticipation of what was to come. The theme- ESCAPE was introduced; “Rising from a place of despair and darkness; for Carnival 2017 Just4Fun moves into a realm of newness and hope, as we invite you to Escape with us. Escape to a more positive sphere. Escape from your dreams and bring them to reality. Escape to you.

Escape to places anew. Escape! A man once said that it is not death most people are afraid of … but it is coming to that point only to realize that one has not truly lived, that one has not truly escaped to first discover what’s truly within … to find those fruits of the spirit as the creator truly purposed for our lives …those seeds of love, forgiveness, joy, kindness, loyalty, faith, hope, compassion, generosity, togetherness and peace.”

Eight beautiful sections were displayed with variations all uniquely adorned with kaleidoscopes of feathers, gemstones, chains and prints. Each section inviting one to escape an extraordinary and jaw-dropping destinations across the globe including, Cano Crystals in Colombia, Lake Retba also known as The Pink Lake in Senegal, Lencois Maranhenses in Brazil, Havasu Falls in Arizona USA, Panjuin Red Beach in China, Jardin Marjorelle in Morocco, Lumeria-The lost lands within the Indian Ocean and Pacific Ocean and of course St. Lucia.

Marketing and Communications Executive at Digicel, Miss Louise Victor spoke on Digicel’s partnership with Just4Fun Carnival “Digicel remains very excited about its partnership with Just4Fun which is now in its fourth year. As a pioneer in St. Lucia’s cultural development, we believe it is critical to foster relationships with key stakeholders of our carnival product. As St. Lucia’s largest carnival band, Just4Fun continues to provide unique events experiences and revelry for it patrons. By making the bold move to have launched in January in 2016, we believe this contributed to enhancing St. Lucia’s overall carnival calendar. Saturday’s launch was a further demonstration of the band’s commitment to being innovative and the premier band of choice. The theme is timely and relevant and we at Digicel are happy to be a part of the Just4Fun family and congratulate on them on yet another successful launch and extraordinary portrayal for 2017.

Digicel wishes all Just4Fun revelers and patrons and by extension carnival enthusiasts as safe and enjoyable Lucian Carnival 2017.